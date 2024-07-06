‘Sampoornata Abhiyan’ under Aspirational Block Programme launched in Darrang

MANGALDAI: The ninety days special developmental campaign to achieve saturation in different parameter indices called 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' supervised by NITI Aayog has been launched in Pub Mangaldai Development Block in Darrang district along with 499 other Aspirational Blocks of the country. In this connection Darrang district administration on Friday organized a central launching ceremony in the district library auditorium at Mangaldai. Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, both the legislators Basanta Das of Mangaldai and Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi of Sipajhar, District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, former legislator Gurujyoti Das, NITI Aayog representative Dr Mayuri, government officials and staff of stakeholder government agencies were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony as the chief guest Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia highlighted the campaign as a part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of developing all the underdeveloped areas and move the nation towards a super power of the world. In his speech, District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey appealed to all the stakeholders to work unitedly for one hundred percent achievements in parameters for health, agriculture, education, nutrition, social welfare etc thereby uplifting the rank of the development block to number one from the present rank of nine in the list of 500 Aspirational Blocks in the country. Earlier Additional District Commissioner Gopal Sarma who is the nodal officer of the Aspirational Block Programme of the district explained the objectives of observing the campaign till September 30 next. The daylong celebration also marked an exhibition of different stakeholder government agencies and SHGs and a free screening camp for blood sugar, hypertension etc. The daylong celebration ended with an awareness rally across the main streets of Mangaldai town.

Also Read: Severe Beki River Erosion Disrupts Barpeta-Abhayapuri Road

Also Watch: