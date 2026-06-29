Manipur Civil Group Slams ‘Selective’ Highway Ultimatum, Demands Equal Transit Rights for All Communities

Imphal: A civil group in Manipur has criticised an ultimatum set by a tribal committee demanding the removal of highway checkpoints, highlighting the unfairness of ignoring transit blocks that have affected other communities since mid-2023. The organisation stressed that constitutional rights and public infrastructure should be equally accessible to all residents without ethnic favouritism to ensure lasting stability.

The People's Progressive Alliance Manipur (PPAM) has strongly condemned a 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), branding its demand for unrestricted highway transit as "selective".

CoTU had recently given both central and state authorities a strict deadline to dismantle security checkpoints and restore completely free movement across highways running through the Kangpokpi district. In response, PPAM Convenor MC Meetei stated that while the alliance supports freedom of movement, CoTU’s stance lacks credibility because of its silence on the restrictions imposed on Meitei civilians. Meitei people have been heavily barred from safely traversing highways through Kuki-dominated regions since major ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023.

The PPAM emphasised that constitutional privileges, including access to public infrastructure, belong universally to all citizens regardless of ethnic background. The group has called upon the government to apply the rule of law uniformly, asserting that lasting peace in the conflict-ridden state hinges on equality and non-discriminatory constitutional protections.