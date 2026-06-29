Over 46,000 Names Removed as Mizoram Tightens Electoral Roll, Public Review Window Opens July 5

Aizwal: Mizoram’s election department has removed 46,191 names from its electoral register following a comprehensive Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ethel Rothangpuii confirmed that the statewide verification process, which commenced on 20 May, concluded on Sunday after digitising all enumeration data.

The removals were attributed to several factors: 21,290 registered individuals were deceased, 13,992 had permanently migrated, 8,352 were untraceable, and 2,245 were flagged as duplicate entries. Additionally, 312 people opted out of enrolment due to religious reasons.

Following these adjustments, the state’s total electorate has decreased to 8,28,877, representing approximately 94.72% of the initial 2025 roster. The updated draft electoral roll is scheduled for publication on 4 July.

Citizens will have a month-long window, from 5 July to 4 August, to lodge any official claims or objections before the final registry is solidified.

This intensive cleanup operation coincides with concerns raised by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP). The student union recently flagged anomalous population growth and the appearance of dozens of new villages in border areas, prompting an ongoing investigation by the election department.