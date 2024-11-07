Assam Tribal Christian Committee Condemns VHP Leader Dr. Surendra Jain’s Defamatory Remarks on Churches and Christians

A Correspondent

TANGLA: The Assam Tribal Christian Coordination Committee (ATCCC) has strongly condemned recent remarks by Joint General Secretary of the Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Dr. Surendra Jain, describing them as “defamatory comments”. In a press statement issued by ATCCC President Rev. Dr. Solomon Rongpi and Secretary Rev. Sushil Daimary, along with five other signatories, the organization denounced Jain’s comments about churches in Dima Hasao district and Christians in general. Dr. Jain allegedly made these remarks during the October 27 inauguration of the Joya Thaosen Computer Learning Centre in Haflong, Dima Hasao district, where he reportedly claimed that churches are involved in drug trafficking and are corrupting the younger generation. The ATCCC described Jain’s comments as “unfounded and baseless,” asserting that they were not a slip of the tongue but rather an intentional attempt to damage the church’s reputation and create communal disharmony.

The statement further noted that such remarks constitute defamation against a collective under Section 354(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, or Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The organization demanded that Dr. Jain retract his remarks, calling on law enforcement authorities in Dima Hasao and the state government to take appropriate action against such statements.

