Manipur CM Chairs NDA MLAs’ Meet, Stresses Coordinated Action for Peace

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Monday chaired a meeting with NDA legislators at the state Secretariat to deliberate on key governance and administrative issues, with an emphasis on restoring peace and security across Manipur.
According to an official update shared by the Chief Minister on social media, the meeting focused on evolving a coordinated approach among stakeholders and ensuring decisive action at all levels to address ongoing challenges.
The discussions also centred on strengthening governance mechanisms and improving administrative response to ensure stability in the state.
“The Government stands unwavering in its duty to protect the safety and welfare of every citizen,” Yumnam said in a social media post.
He further said the government remains focused on delivering peace, prosperity and sustained progress, guided by the principles of people-centric governance.
The meeting assumes significance amid continued efforts by the state government to bring normalcy and reinforce public confidence through coordinated policy measures.