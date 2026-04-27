Three Arrested in Kangpokpi Arson Attempt; Security Tightened Across Manipur

Imphal: A total of three persons were arrested in connection with an attempt to set fire to a tyre workshop at Daili village in Kangpokpi district, Manipur Police said on Monday.
The arrests follow an investigation into an FIR registered at Kangpokpi Police Station.
The accused have been identified as Mangminhao Lotjem, Satgoulal Sitlhou and Seigunlal Lhanghal.
“Following investigation… Manipur Police today arrested three miscreants who were involved in the crime,” the police said in a statement on X.
The incident pertains to an earlier attempt to burn down a tyre workshop in the district.
Meanwhile, security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across the state.
“A total of 115 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley,” the police added, highlighting stepped-up vigil.