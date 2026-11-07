Manipur: CM Inaugurates AI-Enabled Career Guidance Hub, Urges Students to Prioritise Education and Peace

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Manipur Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on 7th November inaugurated an AI-enabled Career Intelligence Hub at Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Imphal, aimed at providing students with technology-driven career guidance, personalised counselling and information on emerging professional opportunities.

Established under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), the facility is stated to be the first of its kind in the Northeast. It seeks to integrate artificial intelligence into the state's education and career guidance system.

Speaking at the inauguration, Singh highlighted AI's growing influence across various sectors and said the facility would help students identify their abilities, explore career options and prepare for future opportunities.

He also praised the school's students for refraining from agitation during the challenging situation in Manipur over the past seven to eight months. Urging them to remain focused on their education, he appealed to students and the public to resolve differences through dialogue rather than agitation, stressing that peaceful engagement was essential to restoring lasting peace in the state.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, further emphasised that Classes XI and XII were crucial in shaping students' academic and professional futures, adding that humanity and honesty should remain guiding values.

Earlier, Singh inaugurated the State-Level 32nd National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) 2026–27, organised by the Manipur Upliftment Centre in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, Manipur. Held under the theme ‘Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Well-being’, the event features 39 student group leaders shortlisted from schools across 12 districts.

He also inspected science exhibits and encouraged participants to develop scientific curiosity, creativity and innovation.