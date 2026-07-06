Manipur CM Pay Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on His 125th Birth Anniversary

Guwahati: Today, Manipur Chief Minister Yumkham Khemchand Singh paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, describing him as a leader who dedicated his life to safeguarding India's unity, integrity and cultural ethos.

In the social platform, Twitter , the Chief Minister said Mookerjee's unwavering commitment to national integration and selfless service continues to inspire generations and remains a guiding force in the country's journey towards a strong, united and self-reliant India.

"His unwavering commitment to national integration and selfless service continues to inspire generations and remains a guiding force in our collective journey towards a strong, united and self-reliant India," Singh wrote.

Paying homage to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, he added, "I pay my humble homage to this great son of Bharat and reaffirm our resolve to uphold the ideals for which he lived and sacrificed."

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also paid tribute to Mookerjee on the occasion. In a separate post on X, he said Mookerjee had devoted his life to preserving the unity and sovereignty of the nation.

"Mookerjee dedicated his life to preserving the unity and sovereignty of our nation and stood firmly for the principle that India must always remain one and indivisible," Biren Singh wrote.