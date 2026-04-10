Manipur CM Reviews Security Situation, Urges Calm

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the prevailing law and order situation in the state.
The meeting, held at the Cabinet Hall on Thursday, was attended by Home Minister Govindas Singh, senior administrative officers, police officials and security personnel, including the Director General of Police and other top officers of Manipur Police.
According to the Chief Minister, the meeting involved a detailed assessment of the current security scenario, a review of measures already in place, and discussions on strengthening coordinated responses for effective implementation on the ground.
“The Government remains firmly committed to safeguarding peace and stability. Strong and decisive steps are being taken to prevent and neutralize any threat to public order,” Yumnam said in a post on X.
He added that while the situation remains sensitive, citizens should stay calm and cooperate with the authorities.
The Chief Minister expressed confidence that with collective responsibility and vigilance, normalcy would be restored and peace ensured across the state.