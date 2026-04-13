Assam Rifles, CISF Conduct Joint Security Drill at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport

Assam Rifles conducted a multi-agency training exercise at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Saturday, in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The drill was aimed at enhancing coordination, operational readiness, and emergency response among security agencies responsible for protecting the airport.

During the exercise, Assam Rifles personnel shared their expertise in security drills, response protocols, and coordinated action during contingency situations.

The joint training gave personnel from various agencies a platform to practice coordinated drills, exchange best practices, and sharpen their situational awareness in handling potential security threats at the airport.

Participating agencies used the exercise to refine their response mechanisms, particularly for scenarios involving critical infrastructure.

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