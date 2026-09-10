Sarupathar SDPO Dipen Patar Arrested Over Alleged ONGC Crude Oil Theft Racket

Guwahati: Today, Sarupathar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dipen Patar has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a racket linked to the theft of crude oil from ONGC pipelines. Patar was arrested by a team of Golaghat district police led by Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Jan Das. The arrest happened after an investigation into an alleged network involved in siphoning crude oil from ONGC pipelines in the area.

As per reports, investigators are probing the activities of the alleged racket and the involvement of several people. The arrest of a serving police officer in connection with the case has raised questions over the possible involvement of officials in the alleged illegal operation.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the extent of the alleged racket and establish Patar’s specific role in the case.Police are also expected to examine possible links between the accused officer .

Further details are awaited.