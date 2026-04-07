Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma Hails 86.84% SSLC Pass Rate, Congratulates Students

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.84% in the SSLC examinations this year.
Sangma said the results reflect the collective efforts of students, teachers and the education system.
“Meghalaya has recorded an impressive overall SSLC pass percentage of 86.84% this year, reflecting the collective efforts and dedication of our students, educators, and the entire education system,” he wrote on micro-blogging site X.
The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting students and ensuring better opportunities ahead.
“The Government of Meghalaya remains committed to supporting every student in their journey towards a brighter and more successful future,” the Chief Minister added.
Congratulating the successful candidates, Sangma said, “Congratulations to our dear students who passed their SSLC examinations. Kudos to the toppers who have done their parents, teachers and schools proud.”
He also wished them continued success in the future.