Zubeen Garg Case: Amritprabha Mahanta Testifies for Second Consecutive Day

Guwahati: The proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case continued at the Special Fast-Track Court in Guwahati today , with film director Rajesh Bhuyan appearing to testify for the second consecutive day. Singer Amritprabha Mahanta also appeared before the court for the second consecutive day, accompanied by her advocate, Anand Kumar Bhuyan, and an associate lawyer.

Her appearance comes amid ongoing trial proceedings in connection with the death of the popular Assamese singer. The court has directed Mahanta to appear in person during the proceedings.

Mahanta was released from Haflong Sub-Jail on 13th October , after the Gauhati High Court’s decision to grant her bail on 9th October . Her bail was granted against a bond of Rs 50,000, along with two sureties of the same amount.

The latest developments mark another stage in the ongoing proceedings as the court continues to hear evidence in the case. The circumstances surrounding Garg’s death in Singapore on 19th September , 2025, are being investigated, with the trial continuing before the Special Fast-Track Court.