Manipur: Four Naga Civilians Killed in Ambush in Kangpokpi

Guwahati: Today, Tension resurfaced in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, after armed miscreants allegedly ambushed Naga civilians along the IT Road, leaving at least four people dead, one injured and another missing.

The incident reportedly took place at around 8.30 am between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga, an area regarded as an important route for Naga communities living along the IT Road. As per sources, the victims were travelling along the route when they were allegedly targeted by armed assailants. At least four members of the Naga community were reportedly killed in the attack, while another person sustained injuries. One more person has been reported missing following the incident.

The attack has sparked fresh tension in Kangpokpi, which has witnessed periodic violence since ethnic clashes broke out across Manipur in May 2023.

Police had not officially confirmed the incident at the time of reporting. The identities of the victims and the exact circumstances surrounding the alleged ambush remain unclear.

Further details are awaited.