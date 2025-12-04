Assam Regiment’s ‘Atoot Bandhan’ strengthens ties with veterans in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The 119 Territorial Army (TA) Battalion of the Assam Regiment hosted a special outreach programme under its flagship initiative, ‘Atoot Bandhan,’ reaffirming the regiment’s commitment to its veterans in Silchar. Living up to its name meaning ‘Unbreakable Bond,’ the initiative is designed to deepen the connection between serving personnel and the revered community of ex-servicemen who have shaped the regiment’s proud legacy.

At the heart of the programme was a grand Barakhana, a traditional regimental feast organized by the 119 TA unit. The event witnessed an impressive turnout, with nearly 60 veterans from across the district joining the celebrations.

The gathering became a vibrant blend of nostalgia, pride, and heartfelt interactions. Serving officers and troops spent quality time with the veterans, listening to their experiences, sharing memories, and acknowledging their immense contributions to the nation’s security and the regiment’s heritage.

The atmosphere remained one of warmth, mutual respect, and rekindled camaraderie throughout the event. Many veterans expressed deep appreciation for the Assam Regiment’s gesture, noting that such initiatives reinforce their lifelong bond with the uniform and the unit they once served with honour.

A serving officer summed up the essence of the programme, saying, “The ‘Atoot Bandhan’ initiative is a cornerstone of our regimental ethos. It is both our duty and privilege to ensure that the bond with our veterans remains strong. Their service paved the way for us, and their welfare will always remain our priority.”

