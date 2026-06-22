Manipur: Kuki-Zo Women Launch Indefinite Sit-In Over Alleged Administrative Bias

Imphal: Dozens of Kuki-Zo women have launched an indefinite sit-in protest at Shangkhai in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. Organised by the Kuki Women Union (KWU) and backed by the Working Committee of Kuki Civil Society Organisations, Ukhrul, the demonstrators are protesting against what they describe as a severe humanitarian access crisis and deep-seated administrative bias.

Protesters displayed placards, criticising the local authorities, with messages demanding unbiased governance and highlighting the challenges Kuki-Zo residents face when trying to access essential services and move safely within the region. The group is demanding that the Ukhrul Deputy Commissioner, Uppuluri Chaitanya, personally visit the site to address their grievances. Organisers have emphasised that the agitation will remain entirely peaceful but will continue until concrete assurances are made.

The protest follows recent tensions on 19 June, when three Tangkhul Naga civilians were temporarily detained by Kuki volunteers at Mongkot Chepu whilst travelling to Imphal. Local police swiftly intervened to secure their safe release, but the incident has heightened friction in the district. The women maintain that their sit-in is a necessary step to ensure the government acts without selectivity and protects the rights of all citizens equally.