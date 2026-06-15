Manipur: Massive Protests Flaring Outside RIMS Over Admission of Injured Kangpokpi Firing Victims

Imphal: Volatile protests have erupted outside the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal following the admission of three individuals who were severely injured during a fierce morning gunfight in Kangpokpi district.

The casualties, caught in a renewed flare-up of inter-community clashes near Leilon Vaiphei village around 6:00 am on Monday, were rushed to the capital under heavy security escort. However, news of their arrival quickly triggered a furious demonstration at the hospital gates.

Agitated local crowds gathered outside the medical facility to vehemently oppose the admission and treatment of the victims within Imphal, creating an intensely polarised standoff. Demonstrators blocked immediate access points, demanding that the casualties be transferred out of the capital's premier medical hub, as police struggled to maintain a secure perimeter around the emergency ward.

The latest unrest unfolds against a backdrop of deep-seated ethnic anxiety in the hill districts, further aggravated by the recent discovery of the remains of six missing civilians nearby. With community emotions running dangerously high, the state administration has deployed additional paramilitary units to reinforce RIMS, appealing desperately for public restraint to avoid further disruption to emergency healthcare operations.