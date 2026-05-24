Gunfight starts between Pakistani terrorists, security forces in J&K district

JAMMU: An encounter started on Saturday between terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Officials said on Saturday that an encounter had started between terrorists and security forces in Dorimal forests of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

"At least 2-3 Pakistani terrorists are believed to be trapped, operation is underway", officials said

Following specific Intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Dorimal forest area of Rajouri, security forces started a cordon and search operation.

"As the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they opened fire, after which an encounter started which is now going on.

"Reinforcements have been rushed in to plug all exit points of the hiding terrorists", an official said.

The two border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed a significant surge in counter-terror operations and encounters since the area has served as the primary infiltration and revival corridor for terrorists in the past.

Security forces have launched extensive, multi-agency combing and search operations to track down armed groups hiding in the dense, mountainous terrain. (IANS)

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