Manipur MLAs Call For Peace Between Different Communities

New Delhi: Multiple members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly visited New Delhi on Tuesday and met to discuss the current situation in the state of Manipur, which has been affected by ethnic violence for more than a year now.

A group of elected members of the Manipur Assembly, representing the Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities of the state of Manipur, met in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the current scenario in the state. The gathering of elected representatives from Manipur unanimously resolved to appeal to the people of the state belonging to all communities to shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost in the days to come.

The Coordinating Committee has called for a 12-hour total shutdown on October 15 across Manipur. The shutdown starts at 6 AM and continues till 6 PM. They have called the same on the account of "National Black Day" as a sign of protest against the alleged forced annexation of Manipur by India on October 15, 1949.