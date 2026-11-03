Bilas Inn Shooting: Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Police Custody Ends, To Be Produced in Court Today

Guwahati: The seven-day police custody of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service, Guwahati area that claimed five lives, ended on Monday. Gogoi is scheduled to be produced before a court today, as police are preparing to seek further custody for continued interrogation in connection with the case.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Guwahati, Mrinal Deka, arrived at Paltan Bazar Police Station early today morning as the police completed the formalities relating to Gogoi's custody. Senior police officials were present at the station amid heightened activity ahead of his court appearance.

Police officer, were also seen making arrangements to transport the accused in a Traveller vehicle. However, instead of taking him directly to court from Paltan Bazar Police Station, the police reportedly took him to another location.

Earlier on the final day of his police remand, Gogoi was taken to Hotel Bilas Inn for a recreation of the crime scene. The exercise, which continued for nearly two hours, was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation to help reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the fatal shooting.

After the exercise, the accused was brought back to Paltan Bazar Police Station.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors also visited the police station to examine Gogoi's health on the final day of his custody.

The shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area claimed five lives and left another person injured. Gogoi remains the prime accused in the case, which is being investigated by a special police team.