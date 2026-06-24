Manipur Police Arrest Four and Seize Over 1 Kg of Brown Sugar

Guwahati: The Manipur Police, in coordination with security forces, arrested four persons and seized more than one kilogram of suspected brown sugar in separate anti-narcotics operations conducted in Imphal East and Thoubal districts over two days.

In a joint operation carried out on 22nd June , security people arrested Md. Wahidur Rahaman (35), a native of Kwakta in Bishnupur district who was currently residing at Mantripukhri in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from the Minuthong area under Porompat Police Station.

During the operation, officials recovered approximately one kilogram of suspected brown sugar from his possession.

In a separate operation on 23rd June, Manipur Police arrested three people of Lilong Sambrukhong in Thoubal district and seized two soap cases containing around 80 grams of suspected brown sugar.

The arrested people have been identified as Sureiya alias Naha aged 37, Md. Tamijuddin alias Sanatomba alias Nahatomba aged 33, and Md. Sarafuddin alias Mamei aged 31.

Police said legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, and further investigations are underway to confirm the source and intended distribution network of the seized contraband.