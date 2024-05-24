Manipur: Forces nab three armed cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party

THOUBAL: In a joint operation, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended three armed cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) faction in the Thoubal district of Manipur.

The operation was launched on May 21. The security forces recovered two 9mm Pistols along with ammunition and other war-like stores from the cadres.

"Acting on actionable information about the movement of armed cadres in general area Khongjom in Thoubal district of Manipur, a joint team of Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search operation on 21 May 2024. The operation resulted in apprehension of three armed cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) faction. Two 9mm Pistols with ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered from the caders," the Ministry of Defence stated in an official release.

"All apprehended persons and recovered stores have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation," the release added. On May 21, a significant amount of arms and ammunition were recovered in a joint operation conducted by the army and Manipur Police in Mongjang village in Churachandpur district, according to an official statement.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a 12.5-mm assault rifle, a single-shot bolt-action rifle, two 9-mm pistols, mortar, ammunition and other war-like stores. "Recoveries have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal," informed the spokesperson. (ANI)

