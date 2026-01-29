Pema Khandu Mourns Demise of Former Arunachal Minister Takar Marde

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid rich tributes to former state Home Minister and former Deputy Speaker Takar Marde, who passed away on Wednesday at a New Delhi hospital after a prolonged illness.
He was 62.
Expressing grief over the demise of the veteran leader, the Chief Minister remembered Marde as a committed public servant who held several key responsibilities during his long political career.
“I paid homage to late Shri Takar Marde ji, a distinguished statesman and former MLA, Deputy Speaker, Minister and Chairman of the State Planning Board. His lifelong dedication to public service and the development of Arunachal Pradesh will always be remembered with respect and gratitude,” Khandu wrote on X.
Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister added, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his departed soul rest in eternal peace. Om Mani Padme Hum.”
Takar Marde is survived by his three wives — Yadam Marde, Rupa Marde and Pakter Marde — four sons and a daughter.
Born on October 7, 1964, to late Takir Marde and late Yasok Dulom Marde of Marde village under Dumporijo circle in Upper Subansiri district, Marde began his education at Government Primary School, Aya Marde (Goda Putu). He later completed his secondary schooling at Government Secondary School, Daporijo, between 1979 and 1984, where he actively took part in student activities and served as cultural secretary and general secretary.
Before entering the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Marde served as an Anchal Samity Member and later as district vice president from 1987 to 1992, working closely with people of Dumporijo and Upper Subansiri district.
He was elected as MLA from the Dumporijo constituency three times — in 1999, 2004 and 2009 — and went on to serve the state in various capacities, including as Deputy Speaker, minister and Chairman of the State Planning Board.
Leaders across party lines and sections of society have mourned his demise, recalling his contributions to the political and developmental journey of Arunachal Pradesh.