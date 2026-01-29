Pema Khandu Mourns Demise of Former Arunachal Minister Takar Marde

Born on October 7, 1964, to late Takir Marde and late Yasok Dulom Marde of Marde village under Dumporijo circle in Upper Subansiri district, Marde began his education at Government Primary School, Aya Marde (Goda Putu). He later completed his secondary schooling at Government Secondary School, Daporijo, between 1979 and 1984, where he actively took part in student activities and served as cultural secretary and general secretary.