Assasm: Youth held for inflammatory Social Media post on Bangladesh lynching

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Hailakandi police arrested a youth for circulating an inflammatory post on social media justifying the brutal killing of a Hindu in Mymensingh district in Bangladesh. The 19-year-old youth has been identified as Inazur Rahman Laskar, a resident of Gamoria in Ramkrishnanagar, Sribhumi.

In a press note, Hailakandi police stated that a social media post was found in circulation wherein the recent lynching of a person in a neighbouring country was sought to be justified on purely communal lines. Izazur Rahman Laskar who made the video and circulated it using his Instagram accounts, was arrested in connection with Hailakandi PS Case No. 186/2025, U/S 196(1)/197(1)/299/353(2)/3(5) BNS. His mobile phone was also seized.

