Manipur: Rival Militant Groups Clash Along Nh-37 In Tamenglong, Stranding Over 1,000 Vehicles

Imphal: A violent confrontation between opposing insurgent groups shattered the early morning peace in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, triggering panic and forcing vulnerable villagers to flee. The heavy exchange of fire took place in the vicinity of Kaiphundai village, situated along National Highway 37.

The armed conflict began at approximately 5:30 am when operatives from the NSCN(IM) reportedly executed a targeted raid on a base belonging to the Jenchui Kamei faction of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF-JK). The ambush escalated into a fierce 30-minute gun battle as both factions engaged with automatic weapons.

Although neither group has confirmed any casualties, the proximity of the shootout to the Imphal-Jiribam Highway brought the region's main transit artery to a complete standstill. Over a thousand vehicles, including passenger buses and cargo trucks, were left stranded for hours as the area remained highly volatile.

Following the withdrawal of the combatants, a joint contingent of state police and central paramilitary personnel arrived at the scene to restore order. Law enforcement authorities have since launched extensive combing operations across the subdivision to secure the transport corridor and deter further factional violence.