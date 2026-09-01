Manipur: Several Naga Villages in Kangpokpi Attacked, Houses Set Ablaze

Guwahati: Today, morning at 4am, firing was reported at several Naga villages along the Imphal–Tamenglong (IT) Road in Kangpokpi, Manipur were reportedly attacked by armed. Tapon Khunou and Tapon Kullen were among the villages reportedly targeted, while Pipuram, a Liangmai Naga settlement located around eight kilometres from Makui, was also allegedly set ablaze.

The Makui Village organization strongly condemned the reported attack on Pipuram, alleging that armed Kuki militants opened indiscriminate fire before setting houses and other properties on fire. It claimed that several households were destroyed and food grains and belongings were lost.

The authority further alleged that the attackers subsequently targeted Makui Naga village and continued firing towards the settlement, allegedly attempting to set houses ablaze and cause casualties.

It linked the latest incident to a reported 27th August ambush in which four Makui villagers were killed, alleging a continuing pattern of violence against Liangmai Naga settlements.

More details were awaited.