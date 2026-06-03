Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF hold joint flood drills across Northeast to boost monsoon disaster readiness

AGARTALA/AIZAWL: The Army, Assam Rifles and other agencies have conducted joint flood relief and disaster response exercises across Tripura, Mizoram and other Northeastern states to strengthen inter-agency coordination, operational preparedness and emergency response capabilities ahead of the monsoon season, officials said on Tuesday.

A defence spokesman in Agartala said that in a demonstration of seamless inter-agency coordination and preparedness for disaster response, the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jointly conducted a comprehensive flood relief and mock rescue drill in Agartala.

He said that the event witnessed participation from civil administration representatives, local stakeholders and members of the community, who were sensitised about disaster preparedness and emergency response measures.

The exercise was aimed at enhancing operational synergy, interoperability and coordination between the two agencies in response to flood-related emergencies and natural disasters in Tripura and adjoining areas, the spokesman said. The drill simulated a realistic flood scenario involving rescue of stranded civilians, evacuation from inundated areas, medical assistance, establishment of relief camps and transportation of essential supplies.

According to the official, during the exercise, teams from the Indian Army and NDRF showcased specialised rescue techniques, deployment of rescue boats, casualty evacuation procedures, communication protocols and coordinated relief operations.

The drill provided an opportunity for both agencies to validate standard operating procedures, improve response mechanisms and strengthen joint operational capabilities. The joint exercise reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian Army and NDRF towards safeguarding lives and assets during disasters, the spokesman stated.

According to the official, it also highlighted the importance of a unified approach, effective resource sharing and swift decision-making in mitigating the impact of natural calamities.

The joint mock drill reflects the strong partnership between the Indian Army and NDRF and underscores their dedication to ensuring a prompt, coordinated and efficient response during emergencies. Such collaborative initiatives play a vital role in enhancing disaster preparedness and building confidence amongst local communities, he stated.

In Mizoram, the Assam Rifles earlier conducted a five-day boatmanship training cadre for personnel of all Assam Rifles units deployed in the state (Mizoram) as part of operational preparedness for the forthcoming monsoon season. (IANS)

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