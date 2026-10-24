Manipur’s GI-Tagged Scented Rice Showcased Through Korean Kimbap Demonstration at BIRC 2026

Guwahati: The Manipur’s GI-tagged Chak-Hao black scented rice and Chak-Hao Angouba white scented rice were showcased through a live demonstration of Korean-style kimbap preparation at the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 in New Delhi, highlighting their potential in contemporary cuisine and emerging markets.

The three-day conference, being held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from 23rd October to 25th October , features the participation of Manipur’s Agriculture Department, led by Director of Agriculture Peter Salam, alongside entrepreneurs and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) from the state.

During the presentation, a chef prepared Korean-style kimbap using both rice varieties. Their naturally sticky texture makes them suitable for dishes such as kimbap and Japanese sushi rolls, opening up possibilities beyond traditional culinary preparations.

This attracted visitors and showcased opportunities for product innovation, value addition and wider commercial use of Manipur’s indigenous rice varieties. Organised by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), BIRC 2026 brings together stakeholders from across the rice value chain to discuss trade, innovation and market expansion.

Manipur’s participation aims to strengthen market linkages, promote agricultural entrepreneurship and help farmers, FPOs and local businesses reach wider consumer markets in India and abroad.