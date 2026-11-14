Assam: BJP expresses grief over Kaziranga road accident, extends condolences to victims' families

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Kaziranga, which claimed several lives and left many others injured. In a statement, BJP leader Kishore Upadhyay said the heartbreaking incident had deeply shocked the people of Assam. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Upadhyay stated that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had immediately issued necessary instructions to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident. He also noted that State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora was present at the accident site, overseeing rescue and relief operations.

Expressing solidarity with the affected families, Upadhyay said the BJP stands firmly with them during this hour of grief. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and sought divine strength and courage for the bereaved families to overcome the irreparable loss.

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