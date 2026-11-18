Guwahati: Artist Marshall Baruah was detained by Dispur Police at Ganeshguri in Guwahati on 18th November, after arriving to paint a portrait of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg beneath a flyover on his birth anniversary

Marshall Baruah arrived at Ganeshguri on Wednesday morning to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg through a portrait painting beneath a flyover. However, the planned tribute was interrupted when Dispur Police detained the artist and his associate.

The incident reportedly took place at approximately 10:30 am at Ganeshguri in Guwahati. Baruah was allegedly detained without being given an explanation at the spot. Visuals reportedly showed police personnel pulling the artist before taking him away in a vehicle.

Fans and admirers across the state were reportedly organising tributes to remember the singer. Baruah's planned portrait painting at Ganeshguri was one such reported tribute activity.

The artist had chosen a space beneath a flyover to create the portrait. However, his attempt to honour the late singer was interrupted by the police action.

Further details are awaited.