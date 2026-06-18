Garima Garg Questions Removal of Zubeen Garg Painting: “Did His Picture Make the City Look Ugly?”

Guwahati: The removal of the widely recognised “COMRADE NEVER DIE” mural featuring heartthrob of Assam Zubeen Garg from beneath the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati has created widespread debate and emotional reactions across Assam.

The artwork, long considered a familiar landmark for daily commuters, was recently removed by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation , drawing criticism and disappointment from fans and Graima Garg who viewed it as a tribute to the singer’s enduring cultural legacy.

Amid the growing public reaction, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, shared her opinion in a Facebook post, expressing sadness over the decision.

In her post, she questioned whether the singer’s image had made the city look unattractive or was considered unnecessary.

“Did Zubeen Garg’s picture make the city look so ugly? Or was it completely unnecessary? After removing it, perhaps Guwahati has now achieved a ‘more beautiful’ appearance, hasn’t it?” she wrote.

Reflecting on the emotional significance of the mural, Garima Garg added, “Can people really erase a beloved person from their hearts the way this picture was erased? I feel sad, but there is no anger or resentment.”

She further stated that emotional bonds and heartfelt connections matter more than outward expressions, writing: “You think… You do. We are people who believe more in emotional closeness and the feelings of the soul. You may call it unnecessary emotion, but for us, our belief is the only truth. He is immortal, rooted in mind, soul, conscience and everything. He will remain forever.”

Her remarks come as public sentiment continues to run high following the mural’s removal. Many supporters have described the artwork as more than just street art, calling it a symbol of Zubeen Garg’s immense contribution to Assamese music, culture and identity.

Fans across the state, the phrase “COMRADE NEVER DIE” had become a powerful expression of cultural pride and emotional attachment, making the mural a cherished landmark in the city.