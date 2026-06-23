Bongaigaon Regional Women Brahmin Society constituted at General Meeting

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BONGAIGAON: A general meeting of the Bongaigaon Regional Brahmin Society was held on June 21 at the Bharat Vikas Parishad office, Bongaigaon, under the chairmanship of Ratneswar Dev Sharma.

The meeting constituted the Bongaigaon Regional Women Brahmin Society with Chandana Sharma as president, Nilakshi Bhagawati as vice-president, Purabi Sharma as secretary, Dipamoni Devi and Hiramoni Chakraborty as assistant secretaries, and Hira Sarma as treasurer.

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