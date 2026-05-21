Temporary Drinking Water Service Launched in Bongaigaon During Summer Heat

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Marwari Yuva Manch, Bongaigaon Jagriti branch, started a ‘Temporary Drinking Water Service’ project during the ongoing summer heat and the holy Adhik Maas. The service was launched near the Barpara Bus Stand in Bongaigaon to provide clean and cold drinking water to pedestrians and the general public. Branch members said that service and charity were considered very important during Adhik Maas, and the project was started with the aim of helping people suffering from the heat.

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