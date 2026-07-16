Massive Boulder Crashes Into House in Guwahati’s Odalbakra

Guwahati: A residential building in Guwahati's Odalbakra area was damaged after a massive boulder rolled down a hillside and crashed into the structure on Wednesday evening. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the family living in the house managed to escape unharmed.

As per sources, the incident occurred at House No. 13A on Bishnu Rabha Path, owned by Ratan Das. The huge boulder is believed to have become dislodged from higher ground after a landslide before crashing into the house, causing extensive structural damage.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the local Circle Officer and officials from the concerned departments rushed to the site to assess the situation.

However, rescue and clearance operations were hampered by logistical challenges, as the narrow approach road to the affected property prevented Fire and Emergency Services vehicles from reaching the site. The restricted access temporarily delayed efforts to remove the debris and secure the damaged area.

Police then began assessing the extent of the damage as well as the stability of the surrounding hillside. GMC and Government are expected to implement appropriate mitigation measures to reduce the risk of further landslides or rockfalls, particularly if the slope remains unstable due to prevailing weather and ground conditions.