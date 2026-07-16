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Vehicle Collision on GS Road Disrupts Morning Traffic in Guwahati

The incident occurred at around 7:30 am near the Police Point on GS Road
Vehicle Collision on GS Road Disrupts Morning Traffic in Guwahati
Vehicle Collision on GS Road Disrupts Morning Traffic in Guwahati
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Guwahati: Today morning, a road accident was reported in Guwahati morning, causing  traffic amongst commuters during the peak rush hour.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 am near the Police Point on GS Road, one of the city's busiest thoroughfares.  As per preliminary reports, a brown Maruti Suzuki Wagon R bearing registration number TS08HQ0995 collided with another vehicle at the location.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed . It also remains unclear whether anyone sustained injuries in the collision. After the incident, local  people gathered at the scene, while traffic movement along the stretch was briefly disrupted.

More details are awaited.

Also Read- Speeding Motorcycle Injures Four, Including 10-Year-Old Girl, in Mankachar Road Accident

Guwahati
Maruti Suzuki
GS Road
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