Mastermind of Fake Assam Rifles Recruitment Racket Arrested in Udalguri

Guwahati: A team of the Assam Police have arrested a man suspected of masterminding a fake Assam Rifles recruitment racket in which job seekers were allegedly cheated of money on the promise of securing appointments in the paramilitary force.

The accused, identified as Firoz Ali, also known as Firoz Ansari and B. Singh, was arrested in the early hours of 5th November , from Kristianapara village under Paneri Police Station in Udalguri district.

As per an official press release issued by Assam Police, Ali is allegedly the mastermind behind CID Police Station Case No. 07/2026, registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The case relates to an alleged recruitment fraud in which the accused and his associates reportedly promised jobs in Assam Rifles in exchange for money, thereby cheating several job seekers.

During a search of the accused's residence, police recovered and seized two walkie-talkie sets and two mobile phones. The seized items are expected to be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are continuing their investigation to uncover the full extent of the alleged racket, identify other individuals involved and ascertain the number of job seekers who may have fallen victim to the fraud.

Further details are awaited.