Assam: Five more detained as Rangia police bust alleged land document forgery racket

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A massive land document forgery racket operating in Rangia has been busted by the Rangia police. Following the confession of Idul Islam, a notorious land broker arrested with 169 fake seals and stamps along with numerous counterfeit documents, the Rangia police detained five more brokers on Wednesday.

They are identified as Yasin Ali, Amjed Ali, Riyajul Ali, Merajul Ali, and Habib Ali. They are from the village of Udiyana. The police managed to bust this major racket after arresting Idul Ali, who had amassed vast property over the past 15 years through forgery. Using fake seals and stamps of various government officials—ranging from judicial magistrates and police officers to circle officers and sub-registrars—he could execute any land-related work or affidavit in the blink of an eye. Following a night-long operation, the Rangia police detained five other brokers: Yasin Ali, Amjed Ali, Riazul Ali, Merajul Ali, and Habib Ali. The police are continuing to interrogate all six individuals for more information.

Notably, under the leadership of Rangia Co-District Commissioner Nabajit Pathak, the Rangia police arrested the fraudster Idul Ali at Rangia Highway Chawk based on a tip-off.

Also Read: Assam: Man allegedly kills wife before dying by suicide in Rangia