MEA Rejects Claims of Security Breach During Protest Near Bangladesh High Commission

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that there was no attempt to breach the Bangladesh High Commission during a protest held outside the mission in New Delhi.
In an official statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a small group of around 20 to 25 youths gathered near the High Commission on December 20. They raised slogans over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh and demanded protection for minority communities there.
The ministry said the protest remained brief and did not turn into a security issue. According to the MEA, the protesters did not try to cross the fence at any time. Police personnel present at the spot dispersed the group within a few minutes.
The MEA also said reports in some sections of the Bangladesh media suggesting a security breach were not correct. It added that visuals of the incident are available in the public domain.
India remains committed to the safety of foreign diplomatic missions, the ministry said, and follows international norms under the Vienna Convention.
"“There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention,” Jaiswal said.
The protest took place against the backdrop of unrest in Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, linked to Inqilab Mancha, was injured in an attack in Dhaka on December 12 and later died while undergoing treatment in Singapore.
His death led to protests in several parts of Bangladesh. Interim government head Muhammad Yunus has said those responsible will not be spared.
The situation further escalated after Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire. The incident triggered reactions in India and led to demonstrations outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.