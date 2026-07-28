Medical hike: State Cancer Institute Raises Treatment Charges

Guwahati: Patients undergoing treatment at the State Cancer Institute in Assam will now have to bear significantly higher medical expenses after a revision of charges for several diagnostic tests and hospital services, which came into effect from 22nd July.

Under the revised fee structure, the cost of a hospital bed has increased sharply from Rs 200 to Rs 1600 per bed. Charges for cytology tests have also risen, from Rs 50 to Rs 630.

Biopsy procedures have become more expensive, with fees increasing from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,700. Blood test charges have also been revised upwards by around 60%. Meanwhile, the cost of tumour marker tests, which play a crucial role in the diagnosis and monitoring of cancer, has increased from Rs 900 to Rs 2,000.

In addition to the revised charges, patients have reportedly expressed concern over the discontinuation of free medicines at the institute. This changes will place an additional financial burden on many cancer patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections who rely on government-supported healthcare.

The revised fee structure has been in effect since 22nd July, according to the institute's updated schedule of charges.