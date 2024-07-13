Meghalaya: 9-Year Old Boy Survives Lightning Strike, Succumbs To Tragic Landslide

TURA: In a tragic incident, a 9-year old boy from the Dadenggre subdivision died of his injuries while on his way to the hospital due to a landslide blocking the way.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Dechangbirth M. Sangma, a resident of Sathegre, surprisingly survived after being struck by lightning. His anxious family hurried him to the Dadenggre CHC for treatment.

According to reports, prompt medical attention might have saved his life if not for the landslide that blocked their route to the hospital.

"Timely medical intervention could have prevented his death due to his severe injuries, but destiny had other ideas. Since a massive landslide had blocked the route, he passed away from his injuries while traveling,” a local said.

The incident was not reported sooner since the death was natural. The West Garo Hills police were notified on Friday evening.