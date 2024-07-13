Meghalaya: 9-Year Old Boy Survives Lightning Strike, Succumbs To Tragic Landslide

TURA: In a tragic incident, a 9-year old boy from the Dadenggre subdivision died of his injuries while on his way to the hospital due to a landslide blocking the way.
Despite sustaining serious injuries, Dechangbirth M. Sangma, a resident of Sathegre, surprisingly survived after being struck by lightning. His anxious family hurried him to the Dadenggre CHC for treatment.
According to reports, prompt medical attention might have saved his life if not for the landslide that blocked their route to the hospital.
"Timely medical intervention could have prevented his death due to his severe injuries, but destiny had other ideas. Since a massive landslide had blocked the route, he passed away from his injuries while traveling,” a local said.
The incident was not reported sooner since the death was natural. The West Garo Hills police were notified on Friday evening.
Meanwhile, in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, a young woman died after being struck by lightning.
The tragic incident took place in the Jengkha region of the West Karbi Anglong district. The victim was a woman residing in the slum areas of Rangiya and she died after the incident.
The victim was identified as Indravati Devi, a 35-year-old woman, who tragically died in a lightning strike. The incident happened around 500 meters from her residence while she was in the midst of preparing fodder for her livestock.
The lightning strike caused burns on various parts of her body as well as her clothes. The news of the incident has created a significant sensation in the area. The family members were grieved by the incident.
As per the reports published by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System of Assam, a total of three revenue circles under two districts of Assam have suffered severe consequences because of lightning strikes in the past few days.
