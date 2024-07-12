Meghalaya CM Launches “Hello Meghalaya” OTT Platform To Promote Indigenous Talent

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launched the ‘Hello Meghalaya’ OTT platform on Thursday, July 11 at Lariti Auditorium.
After Kerala, Meghalaya has become the second state in India to launch its own OTT (Over-The-Top) platform. ‘Hello Meghalaya’ aims to promote indigenous content creators and musicians.
CM Sangma praised the platform as an unique initiative that gives filmmakers, content creators, and musicians a dedicated venue to showcase their work. The government is providing substantial financial incentives to encourage participation and promote high-quality content production.
Filmmakers may get up to Rs 5 lakh per film, with additional financing available for those that achieve national or international acclaim. Content creators can earn Rs 18,000 per month for maximum uploads, with the possibility of increasing profits based on view counts. The platform also caters to short video and film producers.
Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh praised the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), disclosing that 3,000 musicians now make a living from their music. An official agreement between MGMP and Hard Rock Cafe was inked, allowing Meghalaya's artists to perform at Hard Rock venues throughout India.
The government intends to broaden the platform's capabilities by streaming live state football league games, music festivals, and MGMP concerts. This move is intended to make indigenous content and events available to all the people of Meghalaya.
Chief Secretary Donald P. Wahlang stated that 'Hello Meghalaya' is more than just a digital platform; it is a celebration of the state's cultural history. The initiative seeks to generate jobs and promote local languages, potentially assisting efforts to incorporate them in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.
To launch the portal, a content creator contest was held in 14 categories. A panel of well-known local individuals and public voting decided the winners. Winners in categories ranging from best podcasters to social change influencers showcased Meghalaya's diverse talent pool.
