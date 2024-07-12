Meghalaya CM Launches “Hello Meghalaya” OTT Platform To Promote Indigenous Talent

Filmmakers may get up to Rs 5 lakh per film, with additional financing available for those that achieve national or international acclaim. Content creators can earn Rs 18,000 per month for maximum uploads, with the possibility of increasing profits based on view counts. The platform also caters to short video and film producers.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh praised the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), disclosing that 3,000 musicians now make a living from their music. An official agreement between MGMP and Hard Rock Cafe was inked, allowing Meghalaya's artists to perform at Hard Rock venues throughout India.

The government intends to broaden the platform's capabilities by streaming live state football league games, music festivals, and MGMP concerts. This move is intended to make indigenous content and events available to all the people of Meghalaya.