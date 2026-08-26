Meghalaya Assembly Raises Border Concerns Amid Assam-Meghalaya Tensions

Shillong: The long-standing Assam-Meghalaya border dispute resurfaced in the Meghalaya Assembly on Tuesday, with Opposition legislators raising concerns over tensions in disputed areas and the security of people living along the interstate and international borders.

The issue came up amid the ongoing transport dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, which has strained relations between the neighbouring states in recent days.

Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit, while moving a special motion on the “plight of the people in the border areas”, highlighted the situation in Lapangap, one of the six remaining areas of dispute between Assam and Meghalaya.

Basaiawmoit alleged that residents in Lapangap had been facing harassment and difficulties, particularly during the cultivation season. He questioned the interim agreement reached between the two states, claiming that local residents were not adequately consulted.

According to him, farmers have objected to the allocation of a higher hilltop to the Karbi community, alleging that trees planted by local residents over the years were being destroyed. He said villagers had been allotted low-lying areas for cultivation under the agreement, creating difficulties for farmers.

The VPP legislator also raised concerns over Mawsikar and Langpih, alleging that new settlements had emerged in areas that remain disputed between the two states.

The discussion also shifted to the India-Bangladesh international border, with United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator Mayralborn Syiem expressing concern over stretches that remain unfenced.

Syiem said the lack of adequate fencing could allow anti-social elements to exploit vulnerabilities along the border. He called for improved infrastructure and stronger implementation of government schemes in border areas.

Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma also urged authorities to ensure the safety of residents living along the international border, including areas up to the zero line. He further called for the reopening of border haats to facilitate economic activities and interaction among border communities.

Sangma also raised the recent Jorabat blockade, alleging that people from Meghalaya had been prevented from travelling and that even fuel tankers were stopped. He demanded registration of FIRs against those responsible for what he described as “lawlessness”.

The discussion on the special motion remained inconclusive, following which the Meghalaya Assembly was adjourned for the day.