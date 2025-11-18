Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma Unveils ‘Model’ Jengjal Police Station

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a push to overhaul policing infrastructure in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday inaugurated what he termed "one of the best police stations in the state" at Jengjal, West Garo Hills - signalling a shift towards modern, uniform, tech-driven policing across districts.

Addressing a packed gathering, the Chief Minister said the station's strategic location makes it "accessible and convenient not only for the people but also for the police personnel in the swift and efficient discharge of their duties," while expressing gratitude to the local Nokma and residents for donating land. "This police station has been built in conformity with the norms laid down by the Government of India, and we will ensure that all police stations across the state will be upgraded, renovated, or constructed according to the norms, bringing uniformity to all police stations," he said.

Highlighting a major procedural overhaul, he noted that minor repair works no longer require cumbersome state sanctions. "Now with the Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund, the SPs can take up renovation and repairing of police stations without waiting for the sanction of the state government," he said, adding that numerous stations have already been refurbished.

On manpower gaps, the Chief Minister emphasized that recruitment is nearing completion. "The process for filling up more than 3,000 vacancies has already started and is in the last stage of recruitment, which is the personal interview. This is perhaps one of the largest recruitments in the history of the state," he said, asserting that the shortage of personnel will soon be resolved.

Reiterating the police's role in peace-building, he said, "I am happy to learn through the review meetings that I have had that so much work is being done and there is continuous interaction between the government and the department." Stressing the integration of advanced surveillance and cyber technologies, he said Meghalaya Police is now working to bring law enforcement "at par with many other states." He reminded officers of the human element of policing, saying, "While you need to be firm, do not forget the human touch of care, empathy and sensitivity to the needs of the people. Remember you are here to serve the people, and if we fail to see that, we will be failing in our duties and responsibilities towards our citizens."

Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, recalling her earlier posting in the area, said the new structure marks a leap forward. "This police station building answers not only the immediate needs but also looks to the future needs of Meghalaya Police," she said. She added, "We will continue to do our very best in ensuring that we maintain the safety and security not only of our hills but of the state as a whole," noting that child-friendly spaces, a women's help desk, and dedicated community areas make it a modern citizen-centric facility.

MIDC Chairman James K. Sangma said the station fulfils a long-pending public demand and strengthens security at a key junction. Calling it "a significant step towards strengthening law and order in this vital junction," he added, "This new station will empower our officers to serve the people better."

Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal, IAS, said the building arrives at a crucial time as Jengjal emerges as a major link connecting the Garo Hills. Establishing a modern police station here, he said, is "a very big milestone for law and order, for traffic management, and for the overall development of this region."

