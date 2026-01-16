Nagaland Leads Northeast in Export Preparedness; Region Shows Mixed Performance

New Delhi: Nagaland has emerged as the top-performing Northeastern state in NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, ranking third nationally, as the region showed mixed progress with wide gaps in infrastructure, logistics and export diversification across states.
Nagaland ranked third nationally with a score of 46.42 and was placed in the “Leader” category.
"Nagaland’s strong ranking is driven by support for organic farming, bamboo products and minerals. Its total exports were modest at Rs 11.7 crore in FY24," the report said.
However, GI-tagged products like Naga Mircha, a strong bamboo sector and proximity to Southeast Asia have helped the state perform well.
On the other hand, Tripura secured the sixth position with 42.82 points. Assam followed closely at seventh place with a score of 42.45. Meghalaya ranked tenth and was classified as a “Challenger”.
Sikkim stood at 14th position, also in the Challenger group following a high-value export model led by pharmaceuticals and organic products.
"Exports were valued at around Rs 142 crore in FY24. Heavy reliance on pharma and dependence on the Siliguri Corridor remain key risks," the report said.
The other states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur were placed in the “Aspirer” category, indicating the need for further policy and infrastructure support.
Assam remains the backbone of the region’s exports with the highest GSDP in the Northeast at Rs 5.8 lakh crore in FY24. The state exported goods worth around Rs 3,700 crore.
Tea dominated Assam’s exports and accounts for more than half of its shipments. Petroleum products, medicines and coal also contribute, however, the report warns against over-dependence on tea.
Tripura showed a mixed export trend. While exports fell sharply in FY24, the state benefits from products such as Queen Pineapple, bamboo and rubber. Improved trade links with Bangladesh, including rail access to Chittagong port, have strengthened its prospects.
Meghalaya’s exports stood at about Rs 83.7 crore in FY24. Limestone, medicinal plants and quartz dominate its export basket. GI-tagged Lakadong turmeric and Khasi mandarin offer niche value, but poor processing facilities and tough terrain limit growth.
Mizoram ranked 17th nationally. Its exports include apparel, leather goods and bakery items, mainly driven by MSMEs. Despite progress in connectivity, weak transport infrastructure and dependence on limited markets remain concerns.
Manipur placed 18th and shows early diversification in agro-processing, handlooms and timber products. Its location at Moreh offers access to Southeast Asia, but security issues and logistics constraints continue to slow growth.
The EPI 2024 report highlights the Northeast’s untapped export potential. NITI Aayog stressed the need for better logistics, testing facilities, value addition and cross-border trade infrastructure to help the region integrate with global markets.