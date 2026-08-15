Conrad Sangma Highlights Meghalaya’s Growth on 80th Independence Day

Shillong: Meghalaya celebrated the 80th Independence Day on Saturday with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma hoisting the National Flag at the state-level programme held at Polo Ground in Shillong. The celebrations included a ceremonial parade and cultural performances showcasing the state’s rich and diverse heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma greeted the people of Meghalaya on Independence Day for the ninth consecutive year and highlighted the state’s progress over the past eight years.

The Chief Minister said that with support from the Centre, the state government has made significant progress in sectors including education, sports, healthcare, agriculture, tourism and youth employment.

Sangma also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s support and for recognising Meghalaya’s economic growth. He congratulated the Meghalaya Police for receiving the President’s Police Colour, one of the highest honours awarded to a police force in the country.

During his address, the Chief Minister also announced a new initiative called ‘Tracing the Roots’. Under the programme, around 75 scholars will travel across the Northeast and to countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia and Tibet to study the origins and historical journeys of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities.

Sangma said the initiative would help deepen understanding of the history and heritage of Meghalaya’s indigenous communities and contribute to preserving their cultural identity.

The Independence Day celebrations in Shillong highlighted Meghalaya’s development achievements while also placing emphasis on its rich history, culture and indigenous heritage.