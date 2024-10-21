Meghalaya CM Campaigns for His Wife in Gambegre Constituency

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Dr Mehtab Chandee A Sangma is contesting on a National People’s Party ticket from the Gambegre legislative constituency in the upcoming bypolls. The Chief Minister took part in a pre-election campaign event in the constituency on Sunday ahead of the upcoming polls on November 13.

During the campaign, the Chief Minister appealed to the voters of the constituency to vote consciously for his party, the National People’s Party in the upcoming elections. He mentioned that voting for the ruling party will help accelerate the ongoing development process in the state, helping the citizens manifold. Conrad K Sangma, who is also the national president of the National People’s Party took part in two events at Sanjengpara and Mebitpara respectively on Sunday.

Speaking to the voters, the Chief Minister said that giving their precious votes to anyone else would not be beneficial for the constituency and that only voting for the ruling National People’s Party would be beneficial for Gambegre and its residents adding that NPP would boost the development of the constituency.

The Chief Minister also interacted with locals during this campaign and noted their grievances regarding road conditions as well as education and healthcare facilities in Gambegre.