Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated AI technology-based company

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the AI technology-based company iMerit at Shillong IT Park, Umsawli in presence of Radha Basu, Founder and CEO of iMerit. Terming Shillong as a preferred choice for setting up of IT enabled companies. The Chief Minister said, “Government has initiated interventions to create an ecosystem for IT enabled services to thrive. The government is implementing projects to ensure fast and reliable internet connectivity across the State.”

Talking about data-driven governance, which is going to play a bigger role, he said, “Data has been one of the key ingredients that the government has been using to make key decisions to make the maximum impact with the limited resources”. Technology is being used by the government for streamlining different interventions like monitoring the health of mothers and children, to map different vegetations, flora and fauna diversity in the State. Sangma also said that the role of technology is being explored for smart solutions and as a government it encourages companies to invest and explore the potential the State has to offer. “Technology is the backbone for a society to function better as a whole, and with that, the government is working tirelessly to leverage information and technology for better efficient governance,” he added.

The Chief Minister also encouraged the young local workforce to take advantage of IT companies, which are coming up in Shillong. According to him iMerit is an international brand which caters to well-known clients, who are making an impact not only at a global level but also at a local level. He also said that as a government it expects that the local workforce will prove themselves worthy with hard work, commitment and diligence.

CEO and founder of iMerit Radha Basu said, “I commend the Meghalaya Government’s vision and focus on technology and AI as key drivers of growth and transformation. This is a perfect synergy with our mission at iMerit, where we have developed AI solutions for addressing societal applications while also creating smart employment for young people.” iMerit is a global artificial intelligence with a workforce of 5000+ employees across India, USA, Europe, Turkey and Bhutan providing end-to-end technology solutions in critical industries like Medical AI, agricultural AI, automotive/electric vehicles, Ecommerce, geospatial, government, financial services, and HiTech*iMerit is an AI Solutions IT Company with a workforce of 5000+ employees across the United States, Europe, Bhutan and India, with 200 + employees in Meghalaya consisting of 64 percent of the workforce are women.

