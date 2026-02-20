Over 800 localities registered under MRSSA: CM Conrad K. Sangma

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday informed the state legislative Assembly that 817 localities and 427 sub-localities across the state have so far been registered under the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, adding that the registration process is still underway.

Replying to a resolution moved by the Leader of Opposition, the Chief Minister said that the core objective of the Act - registration and monitoring of people entering the state - will continue to be implemented in a sustained manner.

"The second part, which is getting registration and monitoring people coming to the state, can continue. I can assure the House," Sangma stated.

Tracing the progress of the Act, the Chief Minister said that after his government assumed office in 2018, steps were initiated to operationalize the MRSSA by establishing facilitation centres and entry-exit points across the state.

However, he pointed out that the implementation suffered a major setback when the Meghalaya High Court struck down certain provisions of the Act.

Despite the legal hurdles, Sangma maintained that the government remains committed to achieving the legislation's broader objectives. Emphasizing the scale of the exercise, he noted that Meghalaya has more than 7,000 listed villages, making the task of registration and monitoring a massive administrative challenge. (IANS)

