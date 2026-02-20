Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Mourns Death of Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday expressed deep shock and grief over the untimely demise of Shillong Lok Sabha MP Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sangma described Syngkon as a dedicated and compassionate leader with a strong commitment to public service.
He said the parliamentarian served people with humility, vision and a sincere desire to uplift society.
“Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Hon’ble MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky A J Syngkon… My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless well-wishers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace,” the chief minister said.
Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister’s Office said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also expressed deep sadness over Syngkon’s passing in Shillong.
The CMO said Sarma prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and well-wishers.
"Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa has expressed deep sadness over the untimely demise of Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP and Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, who passed away in Shillong. Praying for eternal peace of the departed soul, the Hon’ble Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers in this hour of profound grief and loss," Assam CMO wrote on X.
On the other, the Meghalaya Health Department also mourned the loss, calling Syngkon “a gem” known for his humility, kind heart and unwavering love for the people.
"Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Dr. Ricky A.J. Syngkon Hon’ble MP, Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency. Meghalaya has lost a gem—known for his humility, kind heart, warm smile, and unwavering love for the people. May his soul rest in eternal peace," it said.
Syngkon, a leader of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), was widely regarded for his grassroots connect and public service.