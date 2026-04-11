NPP to Soon Pick Candidates for Rajya Sabha, Shillong Bypoll: Conrad Sangma

SHILLONG: The National People's Party (NPP) is moving closer to naming its candidates for two upcoming electoral contests in Meghalaya — the Rajya Sabha election and the Shillong Parliamentary constituency bypoll.

NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma confirmed on Friday that the party would hold an internal meeting shortly to take a final call on both seats.

The Shillong Lok Sabha bypoll was triggered by the death of sitting MP Ricky A. J. Syngkon on February 19, 2026 — less than two years after he won the 2024 Lok Sabha election under the Voice of the People's Party banner, defeating Congress leader Vincent H. Pala by a wide margin.

Separately, the Rajya Sabha seat held by Dr Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, the NPP's current representative from Meghalaya, is set to expire on June 21, 2026. Dr Kharlukhi has already announced he will retire from active politics at the end of his term.

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